D194 The Most Beautiful Moment on Earth

Beside the page, a beauty gleams,
Beneath the tree, a whispered dream.
In every line a world unfurled—
The quiet grace that lights the world.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Daryl

@darylluk
