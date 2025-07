D195 Corner Rehearsal

In a quiet corner of the park, she immersed herself in the rhythm of the saxophone, savoring a moment of solitary practice. With each graceful movement of her fingers, notes were gently carried into the wind. She was preparing for an upcoming community service performance. As a street photographer, I struck up a brief conversation with her, then quietly pressed the shutter—capturing her focused and tender silhouette, as she played a melody that warmed the hearts.