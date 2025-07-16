Previous
D197 Distorted Coordinate Axis by darylluk
Photo 558

D197 Distorted Coordinate Axis

Black and white straight and curved lines dance, interweaving a distorted coordinate axis,
Arrows point to the unknown, composing a solitary geometric poem.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Daryl

@darylluk
