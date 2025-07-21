Previous
D202 Prajna of Light and Shadow by darylluk
Photo 563

D202 Prajna of Light and Shadow

Born with light, perishing with light. At this moment, the shadow becomes the protagonist.
21st July 2025

Daryl

@darylluk
