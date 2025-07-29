Previous
Next
D210 Dark Humor by darylluk
Photo 565

D210 Dark Humor

As mops and brooms brush past the faces of comedians,
the audience has yet to arrive—
but the punchline has already quietly unfolded outside the door.
What a great advertisement right there.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Daryl

@darylluk
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact