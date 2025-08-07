Previous
D219 Symphony of Light and Lines by darylluk
Photo 583

D219 Symphony of Light and Lines

The horizontal beams of the parking garage ceiling resemble a sequence of musical notes, building rhythm and layers within the frame while echoing the shadows cast by the columns on the ground. The curved lines of tire tracks form another harmonious dialogue with the arcs created by light and shadow. In this composition, I focus on the interplay of geometric structures: the contrast between straight and curved lines, the overlap of solid forms and shadows, and the coexistence of stillness and motion.
7th August 2025

Daryl

@darylluk
