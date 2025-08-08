Sign up
Previous
Photo 584
D220 Coffee Temptation
On the silent, empty street at night, the café had long closed its doors. A latecomer had missed the lingering aroma of coffee.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
Daryl
@darylluk
584
photos
53
followers
86
following
577
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
Views 3
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
8th August 2025 9:03pm
