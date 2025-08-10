Sign up
Photo 586
D222 Homage to Vermeer
Between the classical and the modern, she gazes at the viewer. Light and shadow shape a face both gentle and resolute, while the pearl earring becomes an echo of time—not merely an imitation, but a reinterpretation of art.
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
1
Daryl
@darylluk
Photo Details
Camera
Canon EOS R
Taken
10th August 2025 2:37pm
