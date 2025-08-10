Previous
D222 Homage to Vermeer by darylluk
D222 Homage to Vermeer

Between the classical and the modern, she gazes at the viewer. Light and shadow shape a face both gentle and resolute, while the pearl earring becomes an echo of time—not merely an imitation, but a reinterpretation of art.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Daryl

@darylluk
