D224 Symphony of Lines and Shadows by darylluk
Photo 588

D224 Symphony of Lines and Shadows

In a fleeting moment at the street corner, a pigeon walks between light and shadow. Human silhouettes, traffic lines, and the shadow of a streetlamp weave together on the ground, like a silent symphony improvised by the city.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Daryl

@darylluk
