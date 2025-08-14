Previous
D226 Awareness Without Boundaries by darylluk
Photo 586

D226 Awareness Without Boundaries

Awareness is the practice of fully observing the present moment—inside and out—without interference, judgment, or attachment. As soon as you label an aspect of the observed, you're no longer noticing, you're analyzing.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Daryl

@darylluk
160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact