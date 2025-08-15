Previous
D227 The Vessel by darylluk
Photo 587

D227 The Vessel

Within each of us lies an inner vessel, continually filled with the flow of incoming impressions and information. It carries the complete tapestry of our thoughts, emotions, dreams, and lived experiences in the world.
15th August 2025

Daryl

@darylluk
160% complete

Photo Details

