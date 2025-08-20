Previous
D232 The Town in Colors by darylluk
Photo 592

D232 The Town in Colors

This is a piece of public art on the streets of Wellesley, where vivid blocks of color and bold lines outline the shapes of houses and street lamps.
20th August 2025

Daryl

Daryl
