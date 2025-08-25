Previous
D237 Drifting in the Morning Sea by darylluk
Photo 595

D237 Drifting in the Morning Sea

Early in the morning, he dived alone into the sea, quietly floating on the surface. There was no noise—only the rhythm of his heartbeat and the waves.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Daryl

@darylluk
