D239 Poem of Wind Beneath the Moon by darylluk
Photo 597

D239 Poem of Wind Beneath the Moon

As the sun fades, the wind over the sea sets the distant turbines in motion.
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Daryl

@darylluk
