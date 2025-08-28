Previous
D240 Bridge of Morning Silence by darylluk
Photo 598

D240 Bridge of Morning Silence

At dawn, the pier stretches quietly toward the water. The long exposure freezes time, turning the sea into a tranquil silk, carrying the gentlest calm before sunrise.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Daryl

@darylluk
