Photo 604
D241 Distorted Realities
The surface of each sphere endlessly replicates and distorts the lights, the surroundings, and the human figures. Every sphere reflects the same world, yet reveals a different reality.
29th August 2025
29th Aug 25
Daryl
@darylluk
604
photos
53
followers
86
following
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
29th August 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
