Previous
Next
D242 The Little Astronaut by darylluk
Photo 605

D242 The Little Astronaut

On the stage of dreams, a little girl puts on a spacesuit, her eyes filled with the vastness and mystery of the Moon. In her parents’ eyes, however, it is the seed of a dream and the possibility of the future.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Daryl

@darylluk
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact