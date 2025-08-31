Sign up
Previous
Photo 606
D243 Shore of Morning Light
The sea carries waves that shimmer like scattered silver, gently pushing them toward the shore. Upon the rocks, a few figures gaze into the distance, becoming silhouettes in the morning light.
31st August 2025
31st Aug 25
1
Daryl
@darylluk
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
31st August 2025 7:37am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
