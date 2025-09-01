Previous
D244 Meditation and Distraction by darylluk
D244 Meditation and Distraction

When meditating, once the mind has quieted, that original sense of vast openness is often quickly occupied by a worry or a stray thought, turning into distraction. This is why meditation teachers often guide students to use automatic, repeated words or sounds to focus the mind, keeping it from being carried away—using one distraction to counter another. Similarly, in the process of photographic creation, when we reach a bottleneck, setting aside the project for a moment and stepping back can often create new space, allowing inspiration to emerge naturally. This, too, is another form of distraction.
Daryl

Suzanne ace
Well crafted, visually and in writing
September 2nd, 2025  
