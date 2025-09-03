Previous
D246 Rules and Boundaries by darylluk
Rules, by their very nature, are limitations. They draw boundaries, but boundaries are not absolutes; they are assumptions, agreements we make so that motion has meaning. Beyond the lines, the field is still open, waiting for new paths to be drawn.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Daryl

@darylluk
