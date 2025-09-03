Sign up
Photo 610
D246 Rules and Boundaries
Rules, by their very nature, are limitations. They draw boundaries, but boundaries are not absolutes; they are assumptions, agreements we make so that motion has meaning. Beyond the lines, the field is still open, waiting for new paths to be drawn.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
Daryl
@darylluk
LEICA Q3
3rd September 2025 6:05pm
