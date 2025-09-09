Previous
D252 Return to Emptiness by darylluk
Photo 615

D252 Return to Emptiness

For an artist, returning to the beginner’s mind is exceedingly difficult, for it demands that we forget what has been learned and return to emptiness—only then can new possibilities be seen.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Daryl

@darylluk
