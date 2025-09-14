Previous
D257 Better to Capture Shadows than People by darylluk
D257 Better to Capture Shadows than People

Light moves in silence, and shadows become poetry.
Forms dwell before the eyes, yet meaning lives within the light.
14th September 2025

Daryl

@darylluk
