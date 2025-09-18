Previous
Next
D261 A Puff of Smoke, A Strand of Nostalgia by darylluk
Photo 620

D261 A Puff of Smoke, A Strand of Nostalgia

The places we cannot reach are called distant lands;
the places we long for day and night are called home.
With each exhale of smoke, homesickness drifts into the air.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Daryl

@darylluk
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact