Photo 620
D261 A Puff of Smoke, A Strand of Nostalgia
The places we cannot reach are called distant lands;
the places we long for day and night are called home.
With each exhale of smoke, homesickness drifts into the air.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Daryl
@darylluk
629
photos
54
followers
86
following
172% complete
View this month »
622
623
624
625
626
627
628
629
365
LEICA Q3
18th September 2025 1:09pm
