D262 The Lone Shadow by darylluk
Photo 618

D262 The Lone Shadow

Amid the vastness of heaven and earth, some sights appear only once; miss them, and it may be a lifetime.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Daryl

@darylluk
