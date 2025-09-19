Sign up
Photo 618
D262 The Lone Shadow
Amid the vastness of heaven and earth, some sights appear only once; miss them, and it may be a lifetime.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
Daryl
@darylluk
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
19th September 2025 6:41pm
