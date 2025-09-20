Sign up
Photo 618
D263 Mischief in the Reflection
Majestic mountains, a tranquil cabin, a still pond—
then suddenly, a little duck glides across the calm surface,
shattering the mirror-like reflection.
Like a playful child,
it leaves behind a trace of mischief in the silence.
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
0
2
Daryl
@darylluk
625
photos
54
followers
86
following
171% complete
618
619
620
621
622
623
624
625
Views 2
2
Fav's 2
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
20th September 2025 7:04pm
