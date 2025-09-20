Previous
D263 Mischief in the Reflection by darylluk
Photo 618

D263 Mischief in the Reflection

Majestic mountains, a tranquil cabin, a still pond—
then suddenly, a little duck glides across the calm surface,
shattering the mirror-like reflection.
Like a playful child,
it leaves behind a trace of mischief in the silence.
20th September 2025

Daryl

@darylluk
