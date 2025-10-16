Previous
D289 Feel of Autumn by darylluk
Photo 652

D289 Feel of Autumn

Autumn needs no crimson leaves —
light and shadow are autumn enough.
16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Daryl

@darylluk
