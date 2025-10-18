Previous
Next
D291 Autumn Thoughts in the Field by darylluk
Photo 655

D291 Autumn Thoughts in the Field

Cows wander through the farmland in the evening breeze,
While red leaves dye the world with all its colors.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Daryl

@darylluk
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact