Photo 655
D291 Autumn Thoughts in the Field
Cows wander through the farmland in the evening breeze,
While red leaves dye the world with all its colors.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Daryl
@darylluk
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
18th October 2025 6:58am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
