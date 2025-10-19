Previous
D292 Reflections of Autumn by darylluk
D292 Reflections of Autumn

Branches like brushstrokes graze the clear stream,
Silent red leaves pour themselves into autumn’s embrace.
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

Daryl

@darylluk
