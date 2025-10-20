Previous
D293 Autumn Affection by darylluk
D293 Autumn Affection

The wind kisses the withered branches with lingering grace —
who says autumn waters are devoid of passion?
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Daryl

@darylluk
