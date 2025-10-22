Previous
D295 Light in Motion by darylluk
D295 Light in Motion

Light rushes forward, and dreams still pursue.
The night knows no bounds, shadows move in tandem. Though the red glow fades, the original heart never wanes.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Daryl

@darylluk
