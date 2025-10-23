Previous
D296 Night Whispers by darylluk
D296 Night Whispers

A lamp before the steps lights silent dust,
A lone walker hums softly in the shadows.
Who can read the quiet matters of two hearts?
Dreams in the light, murmurs in the dark.
amyK ace
A striking composition; nicely done
October 24th, 2025  
