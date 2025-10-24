Previous
Next
D297 Silent Bridge at Night by darylluk
Photo 662

D297 Silent Bridge at Night

By day, the stream of people never rests;
By night, beneath the bridge, the water falls still.
The footsteps fade, the hum of cars is gone—
Only starlight remains, illuminating the heart within.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Daryl

@darylluk
182% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact