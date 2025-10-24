Sign up
Photo 662
D297 Silent Bridge at Night
By day, the stream of people never rests;
By night, beneath the bridge, the water falls still.
The footsteps fade, the hum of cars is gone—
Only starlight remains, illuminating the heart within.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
0
0
Daryl
@darylluk
665
photos
57
followers
93
following
658
659
660
661
662
663
664
665
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
24th October 2025 7:47pm
