D300 The Last Trace of Red by darylluk
D300 The Last Trace of Red

If time must take everything away,
let me remember this final blush of red—
like the tenderness within your eyes,
still burning bright in the cold wind.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Daryl

@darylluk
