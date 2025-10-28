Previous
D301 Where the Light Goes by darylluk
D301 Where the Light Goes

My footsteps halt where silence lies,
yet my thoughts still soar toward the light.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Daryl

@darylluk
