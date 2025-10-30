Sign up
Photo 667
Photo 667
D303 The Door in the Rain
The wall is as cold as the heart, the light as lonely as a dream.
Rain whispers in the dark — soft, then deep.
Who once pushed the door, and who turned away?
The night speaks nothing, only time echoes.
30th October 2025
30th Oct 25
0
0
Daryl
@darylluk
667
photos
58
followers
94
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
30th October 2025 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
