D303 The Door in the Rain by darylluk
Photo 667

D303 The Door in the Rain

The wall is as cold as the heart, the light as lonely as a dream.
Rain whispers in the dark — soft, then deep.
Who once pushed the door, and who turned away?
The night speaks nothing, only time echoes.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Daryl

@darylluk
