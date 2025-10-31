Previous
D304 In the Quiet Light by darylluk
Photo 669

D304 In the Quiet Light

The lanterns are lit, the wind is still.
The city's voice drifts far away.
He sits within the light,
like a man forgotten by time.
31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Daryl

@darylluk
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact