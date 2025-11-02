Previous
D306 Realm of Stillness and Light by darylluk
Photo 671

D306 Realm of Stillness and Light

The autumn leaves glow like golden clouds,
the water lies still, dark as ink.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Daryl

@darylluk
183% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Intriguing pov
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact