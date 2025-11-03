Previous
D307 Message in the Autumn Breeze by darylluk
Photo 672

D307 Message in the Autumn Breeze

The mailboxes stand quietly by the roadside, waiting for neither letters nor anyone.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Daryl

@darylluk
