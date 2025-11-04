Previous
D308 Traces of Light and Shadow by darylluk
Photo 673

D308 Traces of Light and Shadow

Light slices time into quiet squares of stillness.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Daryl

@darylluk
Brigette ace
Nice contemplative image
November 6th, 2025  
