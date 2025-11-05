Previous
D309 Between Steps by darylluk
Photo 674

D309 Between Steps

In the gallery, people walk slowly, pause, and gaze.
Between each step lies a fleeting moment — of encounter and of passing by.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Daryl

@darylluk
