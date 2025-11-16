Previous
Next
D320 Autumn Lamp Whispers at Night by darylluk
Photo 683

D320 Autumn Lamp Whispers at Night

Light falls upon empty seats.
Night drives away all the noise,
leaving only the unspoken thoughts
to slowly rise to the surface.
16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Daryl

@darylluk
187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact