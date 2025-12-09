Previous
D343 Unfixed Light and Shadow by darylluk
D343 Unfixed Light and Shadow

A wind sharp as ice
scatters every contour.
Shadows of trees sway and drift—
the real and the unreal
no longer easy to tell apart.
Daryl

@darylluk
