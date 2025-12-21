Sign up
Photo 716
D355 Portuguese Tart, Coconut Tart, and Egg Tart
The shop owner asked, "What do I get if I let you take photos?"
"I'll buy half a dozen egg tarts.", I said.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
1
0
Daryl
@darylluk
717
photos
60
followers
94
following
196% complete
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q3
Taken
21st December 2025 3:52pm
Chrissie
ace
Perfect
December 22nd, 2025
