D355 Portuguese Tart, Coconut Tart, and Egg Tart by darylluk
Photo 716

D355 Portuguese Tart, Coconut Tart, and Egg Tart

The shop owner asked, “What do I get if I let you take photos?”
“I’ll buy half a dozen egg tarts.”, I said.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Daryl

@darylluk
Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Perfect
December 22nd, 2025  
