The Kiss? by darylo
6 / 365

The Kiss?

Just a tree that is no longer, but somehow this looks intimate.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
Somewhere in Year Seven (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 6 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
