Samson Conquers Aidan

Well, day 2 and Samson made it through day without peeing/pooping in house. 😄



He's very sweet. Barks rather randomly. Made friends with neighborhood dogs. Is not really fond of crate but went in voluntarily 2 times (we try to coax but will not force him in).



Everyone is looking at me and saying I should adopt. I think I prefer being a foster, but heart is definitely fond of this silly dig.