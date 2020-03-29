Sign up
Samson Conquers Aidan
Well, day 2 and Samson made it through day without peeing/pooping in house. 😄
He's very sweet. Barks rather randomly. Made friends with neighborhood dogs. Is not really fond of crate but went in voluntarily 2 times (we try to coax but will not force him in).
Everyone is looking at me and saying I should adopt. I think I prefer being a foster, but heart is definitely fond of this silly dig.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Daryl O'Hare
ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year Eight (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 7 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
dog
girl
aidan
samson
cv2020
Ukandie!
ace
Super shot, the similar tones of gold and blue and the smiles are amazing!!! And a huge fav!! I have an acquaintance who has fostered a number of dogs, and everyone always asks him how he can give them up once he has made a personal connection with them, for him it is about helping as many dogs as he can...to keep Samson or let him go is a very personal thing, just know what ever you choose to do is an amazing gift to this pup!
March 30th, 2020
