Samson Conquers Aidan by darylo
Samson Conquers Aidan

Well, day 2 and Samson made it through day without peeing/pooping in house. 😄

He's very sweet. Barks rather randomly. Made friends with neighborhood dogs. Is not really fond of crate but went in voluntarily 2 times (we try to coax but will not force him in).

Everyone is looking at me and saying I should adopt. I think I prefer being a foster, but heart is definitely fond of this silly dig.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Daryl O'Hare

ace
@darylo
Ukandie! ace
Super shot, the similar tones of gold and blue and the smiles are amazing!!! And a huge fav!! I have an acquaintance who has fostered a number of dogs, and everyone always asks him how he can give them up once he has made a personal connection with them, for him it is about helping as many dogs as he can...to keep Samson or let him go is a very personal thing, just know what ever you choose to do is an amazing gift to this pup!
March 30th, 2020  
