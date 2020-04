Lent ICM

I went to this location 3 times today to get an ICM and I had to choose between 3 photos I edited completely and this one won. I kept being drawn with the flowing purple drape I see every year at this time before Easter. I'm a former practicing Christian, and I wanted to create something that honored the traditions/beliefs in a way that also incorporated the ICM effect. Palm Sunday is tomorrow--a big day for Christians world wide.