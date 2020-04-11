Previous
Samson Finally Passes Out by darylo
20 / 365

Samson Finally Passes Out

Our foster dog may be adopted tomorrow. He's been a very good puppy to bring us joy in isolation. The girls are gonna cry I think. He needs a family with more time for him, but I'm glad we could be a foster family in the meantime. :)
Daryl O'Hare

