47 / 365
Carolina Wren Parent with 3 Babies
I can't believe this mama or papa allowed me so close. Had my "bad" card in the camera--ugh, but this was a precious moment. LOVE MY BIRDS!
9th May 2020
9th May 20
Daryl O'Hare
ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year Eight (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 7 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
bugs
,
wren
,
carolinawren
,
cv2020
,
backyardbirds
Taffy
ace
So charming to see them at such an early, vulnerable stage. Well captured!
May 9th, 2020
