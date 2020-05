HELLO CHICKEN Owner #weareBuHi project

As part of my first day of three days I gave of volunteer photography for WeLoveBuHi, we visited the owner of Hello Chicken, a restaurant on the Buford Highway corridor not only serving delicious food, but also helping their neighbors in need at this time. It was an absolute honor to take this photo for #wearebuhi to highlight the work of so many in the area. I also got a chicken dish to go! Delish.