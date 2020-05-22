The Graduations Never Really Happen and Never Really End

This is the second day of "graduation" for my daughter. The night before was the virtual presentation of the names. This photo was the second day where kids went in their cars in a parade with family. We popped out of the cars for a second to take a few photographs. The school is in the background and I was fortunate to get this perspective. Aidan is with her bestie since 4th grade, who is also student council pres. This day was fun, but as I'll post some other photos of the "3rd graduation," her sister had another plan for a celebration.